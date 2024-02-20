Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 306448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$21.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

