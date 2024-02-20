Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 7.8 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.