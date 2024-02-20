Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.3 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

