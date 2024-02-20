Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.3 %
Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on TPH
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.