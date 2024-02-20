Truist Financial Raises Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $23.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 65,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

