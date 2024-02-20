Truist Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 44,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,014 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.
Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,944. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
