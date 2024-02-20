Truist Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 44,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,014 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,944. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.