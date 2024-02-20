Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Evercore ISI

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 726,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,254. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

