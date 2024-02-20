Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.83.

Trupanion Stock Down 35.1 %

Trupanion stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

