Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $5.06 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Twenty Acre Capital LP cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,475,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $443,026,000 after acquiring an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,992,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,799,126,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 29.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.04. 10,905,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,577,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $488.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

