Twenty Acre Capital LP Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Twenty Acre Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Coupang comprises 7.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Coupang by 22.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupang by 800.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after buying an additional 10,540,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,404 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock worth $461,832,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

