Twenty Acre Capital LP Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Logitech International comprises approximately 3.1% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 109.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 118,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 29.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 317.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 285,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,695. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

