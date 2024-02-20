Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 67,900 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twenty Acre Capital LP trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises about 6.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Pure Storage worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

PSTG stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

