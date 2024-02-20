Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.3% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TYL traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,019. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

