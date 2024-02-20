Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $490.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.29.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.98 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.76.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

