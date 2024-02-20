U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.09. U-Haul has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $73.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.