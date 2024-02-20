U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
