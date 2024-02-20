UBS Group Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $420.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $493.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $340.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.24. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.