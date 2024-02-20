UBS Group Boosts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.