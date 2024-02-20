UBS Group Downgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWL. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,670,000 after buying an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 1,468,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

