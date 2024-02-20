UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

