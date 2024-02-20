UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 188.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

PATH stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

