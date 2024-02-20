Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $532.09 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average of $441.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

