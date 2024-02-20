Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean comprises about 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $40,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 48,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 294,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,857. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

