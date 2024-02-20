Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Holdings Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Ultralife comprises about 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 6.56% of Ultralife worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,483.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 57,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

