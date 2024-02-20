Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

