Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4582 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 508,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $20,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.