Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4,657.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 939,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 65,339 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 1.0 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,014. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

