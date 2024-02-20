UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 74,466 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. 129,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,303. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

