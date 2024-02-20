UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 38,682.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,414 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 831,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.