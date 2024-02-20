UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 128,974 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of Aspen Aerogels worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

