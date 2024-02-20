UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,100 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 467,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,208. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

