UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 41.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $794.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $793.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

View Our Latest Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock valued at $17,275,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.