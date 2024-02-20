UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,889. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.