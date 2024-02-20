UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.58. 124,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

