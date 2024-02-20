UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.02. 83,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.