UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. 287,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,697. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

