United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355,333 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $903,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

