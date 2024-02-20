United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 238,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 224,808 shares.The stock last traded at $33.63 and had previously closed at $34.48.

United States Cellular Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.18 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

About United States Cellular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.