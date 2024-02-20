United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance
USLM opened at $254.40 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $141.59 and a fifty-two week high of $266.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $218.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
