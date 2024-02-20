United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.30. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,037. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $141.59 and a 1-year high of $266.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

