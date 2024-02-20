United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

NYSE:X opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

