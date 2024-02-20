Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,676,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,864 shares during the period. Uniti Group makes up about 0.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 151,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 120,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 1,668,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.33.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

