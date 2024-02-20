V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Get Our Latest Report on CCI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.