V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 2,218 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,156,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ED opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

