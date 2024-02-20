V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 3,371 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,717,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,166,000 after acquiring an additional 394,311 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. 97,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,402. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.