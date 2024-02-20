V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

