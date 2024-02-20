V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 48.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,478,000 after buying an additional 215,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $66.59. 50,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

