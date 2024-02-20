V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Balentine LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

