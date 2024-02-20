V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $197.80 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.