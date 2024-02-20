V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $385,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE remained flat at $71.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,847. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.