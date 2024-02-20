V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $190.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

