V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $926.61 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $978.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $868.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.16.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.